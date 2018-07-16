Entertainment, Gossip, News

Man destroys his PVC following APC’s victory in Ekiti State

After the official declaration of the Ekiti State Governorship Election results, an aggrieved man, identified as Ukwuhaiwe Victor took to Instagram to show off his destroyed PVC.

According to him, All Progressive Congress, APC, is taking Nigeria back to the days of Obasanjo.

He said the heavy presence of security officials in the state didn’t allow people to move freely.

See his post below:

No Need For PVC is Useless right now

Iam Very Sad now APC is taking us back to the days of Obasanjo like I always say iam not a PDP member but iam a Nigerian and I want my country to be great again how can what is happening in Ekiti happen?
Look at police men everywhere people can’t move

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Cardi B Thanks Fans For Keeping Her Album in Top 5: ‘Hello Motherf**kers, It’s Me Again!’

Toke Makinwa wins N7.2 million after placing a bet on France to win the World Cup (Video)

Murdered Corp Member: Family tells Police to probe Abuja hospital

23 Nigerian Soldiers missing after Boko Haram ambush

President Buhari arrives Netherland for ICC 20th Anniversary

This Nigerian lady says s*x on the first date doesn’t make a woman cheap

Davido celebrates Wizkid as he turns 28 today.

“‘I love her, she is so beautiful” — 29 year old man arrested for defiling an 11 year old girl says

Speed Darlington declares his intention to run for President of Nigeria in 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *