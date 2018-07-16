Man destroys his PVC following APC’s victory in Ekiti State

After the official declaration of the Ekiti State Governorship Election results, an aggrieved man, identified as Ukwuhaiwe Victor took to Instagram to show off his destroyed PVC.

According to him, All Progressive Congress, APC, is taking Nigeria back to the days of Obasanjo.

He said the heavy presence of security officials in the state didn’t allow people to move freely.

See his post below:

No Need For PVC is Useless right now

Iam Very Sad now APC is taking us back to the days of Obasanjo like I always say iam not a PDP member but iam a Nigerian and I want my country to be great again how can what is happening in Ekiti happen?

Look at police men everywhere people can’t move

Leave a Comment…

comments