Man divorces wife, says she wants to kill him with Children

A 39-year-old man has divorced his wife after accusing her of giving birth to too many children like a “rabbit”.

Michael Ayinde dragged his wife, Glory, to court seeking the annulment of their marriage with the explanation that she has a penchant for unbridled procreation.

The couple had been married for nine years, however, their union has now come to an end over what many would find as a comical issue.

The presiding officer of the Igando Customary Court, Akin Akinniyi, said the marriage hit the rocks after the responded failed to appear in court.

“Throughout the duration of this case, the respondent (Glory) refused to honour court processes.

“Therefore, the court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage; the court hereby pronounce the marriage between Mr. Michael Ayinde and Mrs. Glory Ayinde dissolved.

“Both parties henceforth cease to be husband and wife and are free to go their separate ways without any hindrance or molestation,” Mr. Akinniyi ruled.

Earlier, Mr. Ayinde told the court that he wanted a divorce because his wife’s constant reproduction had become a burden for him due to the harsh economic conditions.

According to him, Glory has had six children within the nine-year duration of their marriage.

“Before I married Glory, I warned her that I needed only two kids irrespective of their gender so that I can afford their upkeep. She agreed only for her to discard the agreement after marriage.

“My wife wants to kill me with children. She is giving birth to children like rabbits. In nine years, she has delivered six babies.

“She was sacked from her workplace just because she gets pregnant immediately after she resumes from maternity leave,’’ he added.

