Man Files For Divorce Because His Wife Thinks Ronaldo Is Better Than Messi

A Russian man has filed for divorce after an argument with his wife over who the better football player was between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to a report in Russian newspaper ‘Argumento I Fakti’ the football-mad couple – named only as Arsen and Lyudmila – fell out when he celebrated Argentina’s victory over Nigeria.

He decided to pack his things and leave when Lyudmila continued to insist that the Portuguese star Ronaldo was superior to Argentina’s Messi. It was apparently the latest in a series of arguments about football and the relative merits of the world’s two best players.

This time however, Arsen decided that he was done and the marriage was over and filed for divorce the next morning at the City court.

According to Arsen, the couple met and fell in love in a bar whilst watching the 2002 World Cup, “Since the beginning of the World Cup, she mocked Messi and said he couldn’t even score a penalty against Iceland. I could not contain myself and told her what I thought about the vain Ronaldo, the Portuguese national team and all the clubs she likes.”

“Then I took my belongings and left her forever.” He said.


