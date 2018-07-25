Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Man kills his mother after a Pastor told him she’s the cause of his problems in Anambra

A man from the Okpuneze community in Nnewi, Anambra State allegedly killed his mother because a Prophet told him that she is the cause of his problems.

The man, who is married with a child, slashed his mother’s neck with a cutlass and left her bleeding, then escaped with his family. The incident reportedly happened yesterday evening.

A facebook user identified as Juliet Nwabuluo, who shared photos shared of the woman lying in a pool of blood, wrote:

“Just this evening at Okpuneze Nnewi…… A man cut off his mothers neck with cutlass…. Reason :A prophet told him that his mother is the couse of all problems he is having in life.so he decided to kill his mother and ran away with his own wife and child”

