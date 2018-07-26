Trending

Man Kills Mother In Anambra Over Breakfast

A man whose name could not be ascertained as of press time on Wednesday allegedly killed his mother over disagreement on choice of food for breakfast.

A family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Punch Metro that while the mother was preparing yam porridge for breakfast, his son said he preferred noodles.

He said, “An argument ensued over the choice and the mother went on with the preparation of the yam porridge for breakfast.

“But shortly after that, pandemonium ensued and when we rushed to know what happened, the man had killed the mother in the kitchen.”

Another family member, who also declined to be identified, said the man had been having issues with his mother.

He said, “The shocking incident happened this morning (Wednesday) after a disagreement.”

“The son killed his own mother while she was cooking and abandoned her in a pool of blood.

“The police authorities have been alerted to the development by neighbours.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Haruna Mohammed, said he would find out about the homicide.

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


You may also like

Why Atiku is the new Minister of condolence

Just In: Dino Melaye abducted by unknown gunmen – Ben Bruce

Breaking: Kidnappers Reportedly Abduct Senator Dino Melaye

Dangote Donates N300m Business School To UI

75 Cash-strapped World Cup fans abscond in Russia despite FG’s intervention

Lagos Announces Plans To Recruit 1,000 Teachers

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th July

Nigerians will see blood moon tomorrow from 6:44pm to 9:21pm (Details)

4-Year-Old Nigerian Girl Branded ‘The Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *