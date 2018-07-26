Man Kills Mother In Anambra Over Breakfast

A man whose name could not be ascertained as of press time on Wednesday allegedly killed his mother over disagreement on choice of food for breakfast.

A family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Punch Metro that while the mother was preparing yam porridge for breakfast, his son said he preferred noodles.

He said, “An argument ensued over the choice and the mother went on with the preparation of the yam porridge for breakfast.

“But shortly after that, pandemonium ensued and when we rushed to know what happened, the man had killed the mother in the kitchen.”

Another family member, who also declined to be identified, said the man had been having issues with his mother.

He said, “The shocking incident happened this morning (Wednesday) after a disagreement.”

“The son killed his own mother while she was cooking and abandoned her in a pool of blood.

“The police authorities have been alerted to the development by neighbours.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Haruna Mohammed, said he would find out about the homicide.