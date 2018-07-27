Man orders suitcase from Jumia, see what he got and why he should be blamed (Photos)

A twitter user simply identified as @bigheadeddudes, has taken to the platform to lament after he supposedly received something different from the item he ordered.

According to him, he ordered a large suitcase from popular online store, Jumia, but was delivered a tiny doll box that can fit into his palm.

See photos below:

This is not the case of ordering an item and taking delivery of something quite different, rather is a case of ignorance to read the description of the item.

This what he ordered for;

As you can see from the product description, he ordered for a Mini Luggage Box For BJD Dolls, with the dimension clearly stated there as 17cm * 11.5cm * 8.2cm.