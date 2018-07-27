Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Man orders suitcase from Jumia, see what he got and why he should be blamed

A Twitter user simply identified as @bigheadeddudes, has taken to the platform to lament after he supposedly received something different from the item he ordered.

According to him, he ordered a large suitcase from popular online store, Jumia, but was delivered a tiny doll box that can fit into his palm.

See photos below:

This is not the case of ordering an item and taking delivery of something quite different, rather is a case of ignorance to read the description of the item.

This what he ordered for;

As you can see from the product description, he ordered for a Mini Luggage Box For BJD Dolls, with the dimension clearly stated there as 17cm * 11.5cm * 8.2cm.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

Music: Omawumi ft. Slimcase & DJ Spinall – Malowa

Music: Yemi Alade – Elele

No place for students with tattoos at AKSU — VC

Video: Mz Kiss ft. Slimcase – Merule

Dino Melaye regains freedom from abductors

“I will return Nigeria to the path of peace & prosperity” – President Buhari

Davido and Chioma’s love story featured in Yabatech’s Department of Marketing exam

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Engaged!

“You’re a hot pile of trash” – Ycee tells ACP Yomi Shogunle after Tweet about #ENDSars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *