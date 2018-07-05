Man Proposes To Girlfriend On A Boat In The Middle Of A River (Photos)

It must have been a very romantic moment for her! David Chinedu is off the market with the Love of his life Oluwakemi.

An inter tribal marriage between an Igbo young man identified as David Chinedu and his lover, Oluwakemi, who has Yoruba origin is set to take place very soon after the groom to be, led his lover to the middle of the river, for a boat cruise proposal.

Halfway the ride on the water, enjoying the romance, the love struck man asked his long time girlfriend to marry him and she said Yes!

See more adorable photos below;