Entertainment

Man Proposes To Girlfriend On A Boat In The Middle Of A River (Photos)

It must have been a very romantic moment for her! David Chinedu is off the market with the Love of his life Oluwakemi.

An inter tribal marriage between an Igbo young man identified as David Chinedu and his lover, Oluwakemi, who has Yoruba origin is set to take place very soon after the groom to be, led his lover to the middle of the river, for a boat cruise proposal.

Halfway the ride on the water, enjoying the romance, the love struck man asked his long time girlfriend to marry him and she said Yes!

See more adorable photos below;


You may also like

”I’m a licensed herbalist, the police has no right arresting me” – Man caught with two human skull

China’s cat who predicted win for Argentina against Nigeria in the world cup dies

Woman, 92, shoots and kills her son who wanted to put her in a nursing home

‘President Buhari is caged by the cabal’ – Rev. Fr. Mbaka

Ibrahim, son of late President Musa Yar’adua is getting married. Meet his beautiful bride-to-be

‘Pentecostalism is nothing but systematic fraud to make money ‘- Charly Boy says

Dangote Joins Instagram!

Tiwa Savage, Alex, Rukky Sanda, and other Swanky’s celebrity friends at his birthday dinner (Video)

Actor Williams Uchemba To Help The Plantain Hawker Pictured Sleeping By The Roadside

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *