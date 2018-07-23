Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Man proposes to his girlfriend during a flight from Warri to Lagos (Video)

A video has emerged showing a man surprising his girlfriend by proposing to her onboard a flight from Warri to Lagos yesterday.

In the video, the man is seen standing in front of his woman while making use of a public address system to make the proposal so that everyone aboard can hear him.

‘I never believed in love until I found you,’ the man said to his girlfriend who blushed shyly.

He continued: ‘You are so natural, Everything about you is all I ever wanted in a woman’

He then went down on one knee and proposed to the woman to the huge admiration of the other passengers.

Watch the video;

