Man seen s*xually harassing a lady inside a bus in Lagos (Video)

A man was seen sexually harassing a woman by rubbing her bottom inside a bus in Orile, Lagos.

According to an eyewitness who recorded the scene, the lady didn’t raise any issue. However, he confronted and cautioned the physically-challenged harasser against the act.

Watch the video below;


