Man seen s*xually harassing a lady inside a bus in Lagos (Video)

Man seen harassing a lady inside a bus . . A man was, today, seen sexually harassing a woman by rubbing her bottom inside a bus in Orile, Lagos. . . According to an eyewitness who recorded the scene, the lady didn’t raise any issue. However, he confronted and cautioned the physically-challenged harasser against the act.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:35am PDT