Man shares how he almost got hypnotized and duped in Computer Village

A man who identified himself as a real estate consultant, has shared his experience in Computer Village saying he was almost hypnotized.

According to him, he went for a client’s inspection of a property at computer village, Ikeja. On his way out, he was tapped on his shoulder by a man, he turned to find out what he wanted and the man went ahead to beg for N2K, which he said he didn’t have.

Next he knew, the man grabbed his hands and started chanting some incantations into it, which was supposed to get him hypnotized and put down whatever he had got on him.

The man tried whispering into his ear but luckily for him, he reacted fast by pushing the man off him and turned to leave. the man went ahead to threaten him but that didn’t deter him from leaving.

HOW I ALMOST GOT CHARMED (BRAIN-WASHED) IN COMPUTER VILLAGE

This was my TGIF mood yesterday not until after my unforgettable experience of an escaped brain washing on the street. If not for God and my small Street O it would have been a different story.

Here’s what happened, after I was done with a Client’s Inspection of a Property at Ikeja (Yes, I’m a Real Estate Consultant), so I decided to get a new earpiece at Computer village which I did, on my way out of the streets of C-villa, someone starting Shouting Chairman & whistling continuously from behind but I kept moving cuz my name no be chairman .

The next thing I knew was I felt a tap on my shoulder from behind, as I turned to see who it was, It was a man, obviously in his 40s with scars on his face, definitely a street tout and up to know good.

Next thing he said in Yoruba ” Motin pe yin lati e kan nau” (I’ve been calling you for a while), then he confidently added “Alaye fun wa ni 2k ka fi saye weekend ” (Give me 2k for the weekend), I just smiled and replied “Alaye mi o ni 2k ti mole fun yin oo” (Bros I don’t have 2k to spare).

As I turned front to take my leave, he grabbed my hands as I turned back in anger the next thing I knew was he started chanting incantations ni sha saying “nkan taba wi fun e ni ko se” (whatever I say you shall do), at this point, I realised he was trying to charm me, he then leaned over and tried to whisper in my ear, with fear and anger.

I just pushed him away. As I tried to leave, he threatened saying “to ba kuro ni be yen ” (if you dare leave that spot), I just turned back and shouted “Koni da fun baba e” and before he knew it I don JAPPA!!!. On my way home I was just speaking in tongues and quoting scriptures, lmao infact you go fear cabashing till I got home safely.

All my life, I have been skeptical when I hear about people (even close friends) getting charmed on the streets, I just confirmed it yesterday, guys thus shit is real, people are falling victims.

This to Lagos, Stay WOKE

