Man Slaps Wife to Death in Lagos

In a rather bizarre case of domestic violence, a 47-year-old man, Premie Imafidon was on Tuesday remanded by an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly slapping his wife to death.

Imafidon, facing a charge for murder, was locked up in Ikoyi Prisons as Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice having adjourned the case until Sept. 3.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Maria Dauda, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 15, at 7.00 p.m., at No. 25, Apata St., Agege, Lagos, Daily Trust writes.

She alleged that he had slapped his wife Hope, 42, which resulted to her death, an offence that contravened Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

If found guilty, Imafidon faces the death sentence for murder as stipulated by Section 224 of the penal code.

