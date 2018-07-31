Trending

Man Slaps Wife to Death in Lagos

In a rather bizarre case of domestic violence, a 47-year-old man, Premie Imafidon was on Tuesday remanded by an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly slapping his wife to death.

Imafidon, facing a charge for murder, was locked up in Ikoyi Prisons as Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice having adjourned the case until Sept. 3.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Maria Dauda, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 15, at 7.00 p.m., at No. 25, Apata St., Agege, Lagos, Daily Trust writes.

READ  Andy Murray Wins 2016 Wimbledon Title

She alleged that he had slapped his wife Hope, 42, which resulted to her death, an offence that contravened Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

If found guilty, Imafidon faces the death sentence for murder as stipulated by Section 224 of the penal code.

-Olisa


You may also like

I could never have called Dino Melaye a clown – Saraki

Couple, Son And Girlfriend Arrested For Stealing In Lagos

Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce react to Ortom’s latest travails.

Kaduna And Onitsha Produce 18 More Millionaires In Star Lager National Promo

The Simple Strategy to Achieving Your Health Goals

BREAKING: Fire Razes Ecobank Head Office In Victoria Island, Lagos

Mafia boss ‘stabbed to death by his daughters for sexually abusing them’

Lady Pushes Boyfriend Out Of The Window During Fight Over Phone In Lagos

See Cristiano Ronaldo’s Stunning New Mansion In Turin, Juventus (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *