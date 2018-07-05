Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Man suffers stubborn erection after he took herbs for s*x and the girl didn’t show up

A man had to be rushed to the hospital and placed on admission after he took herbs in preparation for s*x but the woman ended up not showing up.

The man was in so much physical pain following the ingestion of the aphrodisiac. For so long, the stubborn erection refused to subside and he was taken to the hospital where he was stripped and placed on drip.

A twitter user, who shared the video wrote ;

Lmfao. Just saw a video of a guy who took herbs for sex & d girl didn’t show. His dick refused to go down, he was admitted & dey gave him drip.

And now left him lying naked with fan to cool d dck down! Chai! The embarrassment. Man’s wanted to kill somebody’s daughter.

In a video shared online, the man’s genitals can be seen standing erect as he tossed on the hospital bed in discomfort.

Click here to watch the video

