Man Utd Look To Beat Juventus To Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is looking at what it would take to outbid Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo, reports the Sun.

The Red Devils have long been rumoured to want a reunion with the Portugal star and believe his move to Juventus is not a done deal, despite Ronaldo having agreed a deal with the Serie A champions .

While the club also remain interested in Gareth Bale and Willian, they have privately conceded they won’t be able to land the Wales international and they are not prepared to match Chelsea’s £70 million ($93m) demand for the Brazil international.

United hope to exploit the relationship with Jose Mendes, Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho’s agent, to facilitate a deal.

Liverpool have checked in on the availability of Paulo Dybala, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Reds are hoping Dybala becomes available if Cristiano Ronaldo does complete a move to Juventus, and are ready to make a bid.

However, there’s a possibility Dybala could be used as part of the Ronaldo move.

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will undergo his Paris Saint-Germain medical on Friday, L’Equipe reports.

His move to the club will be made official on Monday, when he is presented to the media.

Buffon, 40, is a free agent after leaving Juventus at the end of June, when his contract expired.

Jack Wilshere is set to have a medical ahead of a possible move to West Ham.

The former Arsenal midfielder has become a target for the Hammers at the behest of new manager Manuel Pellegrini.

However, Wilshere will need to pass an exhaustive medical to give West Ham greater assurances of his fitness before any deal is signed.

