Man wears female veil in Dubai to spy on cheating wife

A man, who was caught wearing a woman’s abaya, niqab and gloves at a Dubai Metro station has been fined Dh2,000 ($544).

According to the investigation, the man was unable to enter the Metro station because he was caught by the police, reports Khaleej Times.

The Asian Sales Manager admitted to wearing the women’s clothing because he was following his wife.

He had overheard her saying that morning that she would be meeting her lover at the Al Fahidi Metro station in Dubai.

The man confessed that he bought the clothing when his suspicions were aroused.

He finished work, wore the items in his car, then headed to the Metro station.

