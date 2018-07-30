Man who bought stolen Lexus GX 470 SUV for N500,000 arrested while flexing friends in Abuja (Photos)

A man was arrested after purchasing a stolen Lexus SUV for N500,000 in Abuja. It was gathered that the man after repainting the vehicle and changing the registration, had taken his friends out to flex to celebrate his “new vehicle” not knowing the car had been tracked to their drinking spot.

The suspect was arrested after he came out of the bar to enter the vehicle. He made confessional statements which led to the arrest of others involved.

Below is what John Oloche Matthew shared on Facebook;

Last night ended very well with a successful recovery of this stolen vehicle. In brief, the suspects in the pictures moved the vehicle on the 16th of this month somewhere around Garki area 3 Abuja from a parked location. The client instructed his driver to park the vehicle at a hotel in Abuja after dropping him at the airport on his way out of the Country.

The driver claimed the key was missing from his pocket and the car was stolen. Last night we tracked the vehicle to Gudu garden where the suspect was having the fun of his life declaring drinks for a purchase of a new vehicle. He had repainted the car from black to white and also changed registration.

We waited for about 3hrs until he finally came out to pick his new vehicle then he was arrested. Now his confession: He bought the said vehicle for N500,000 only.