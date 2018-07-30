Trending

Man who bought stolen Lexus GX 470 SUV for N500,000 arrested while flexing friends in Abuja (Photos)

A man was arrested after purchasing a stolen Lexus SUV for N500,000 in Abuja. It was gathered that the man after repainting the vehicle and changing the registration, had taken his friends out to flex to celebrate his “new vehicle” not knowing the car had been tracked to their drinking spot.

The suspect was arrested after he came out of the bar to enter the vehicle. He made confessional statements which led to the arrest of others involved.

Below is what John Oloche Matthew shared on Facebook;

Last night ended very well with a successful recovery of this stolen vehicle. In brief, the suspects in the pictures moved the vehicle on the 16th of this month somewhere around Garki area 3 Abuja from a parked location. The client instructed his driver to park the vehicle at a hotel in Abuja after dropping him at the airport on his way out of the Country.

READ  Gani Adams to be installed Are Ona Kakanfo on January 13

The driver claimed the key was missing from his pocket and the car was stolen. Last night we tracked the vehicle to Gudu garden where the suspect was having the fun of his life declaring drinks for a purchase of a new vehicle. He had repainted the car from black to white and also changed registration.

We waited for about 3hrs until he finally came out to pick his new vehicle then he was arrested. Now his confession: He bought the said vehicle for N500,000 only.

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th July

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today :28th July

Nigerian female footballers go on their knees to collect their entitlements from the Sports Minister (photos+video)

Kidnappers Abduct Son Of Governor’s Aide, Return Him Back With Letter (Photos)

Brilliant Nigerian Boy Offered Scholarship To Study In US After Smashing His WAEC And Jamb

Cristiano Ronaldo Lands In Turin With Girlfriend Ahead Of First Juventus Training

Man Blames His Village People After This Happened To His Brother!

I hid on tree for 11 hours-Dino Melaye speaks on assasination attempt

UI Rated Best University In Nigeria, ABUAD Tops Private Varsities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *