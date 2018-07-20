Man who lost his leg and arm in fatal accident reveals why he is happy (Photos)

In spite of the unfortunate condition he found himself in, a Nigerian man is thankful and appreciative to God for making him survive a fatal accident which could have killed him last year.

The man identified as Collins Odinaka, who lost an arm and a leg in the accident, shared a picture of himself with his three beautiful children as he rejoiced he cheated the tragic accident that would have made his children fatherless.

The father of three who lives in Onitsha, Anambra state said he is happy he didn’t lose his life for his innocent children…

Photos below,

Leave a Comment…

comments