Man who slammed Muslim woman for taking pic with Bobrisky, apologizes

Twitter user, @Akinbosola has apologized after coming under fire for berating a Muslim lady for sharing a photo she took with cross dresser, Bobrisky.

Omotolani had shared the photo of herself with Bobrisky on Twitter with the caption “Guess who I met today”.

Akinbosola responded by slamming her for being excited about meeting a ”dysfunctional homosexual man”

Akinbosola later apologized to Omotolani and her picture with Bobrisky and his tweet has since been deleted.

I admit i make mistakes, i admit I’m not perfect, I never said I was perfect. I admit I don’t care what people say about me, i admit I’m sorry, i admit I’ve found something I’m looking for where I wasn’t looking. I admit…

