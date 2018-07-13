Entertainment, Gossip, News

Man with 2 wives caught raping a primary school girl

A married man was caught while sleeping with an underage school student. In a trending video footage posted online, the girl who identified herself as Sonia and a primary five pupil said that the man has slept with her twice.

The middle-aged man who claims he hails from Akwa Ibom state also confirmed that he’s had sex with her as he revealed that he’s a father of four children with two wives.

Both the girl and the man were made to kneel down and confess as they were being interrogated by those who caught them..

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

Teddy A breaks up with BamBam?

OAP Toolz pleads with men to stop sending her d**k pics

“Governor Fayose is overdramatic” – Police

Teddy-A, Bambam And Lasisi Elenu Show Off Their PVCs

“I’m tired of using a vibrator, I need a actual d*ck”- Comedienne, Wofai Fada cries out

Yahoo Plus: How Ex Deputy Governor’s Daughter Was Killed By Lover, Private Part Cut!

The Great Real Madrid Chase for Finding A Replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

“F**K outta here with your BS” – Tiwa Savage blasts Instagram beggars

Instagram down, Social Media Site/App Crashes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *