Man with huge boobs finally finds a way to hide it from showing through his clothes (video)

A male Nigerian writer identified as Oluwatosin Silverdam is currently trending on social media as he has finally found a way to hide his boobs and he shared the result on his instagram page.

Oluwatosin used a black sellotape to press his man boobs flat and keep it from showing through his clothes.

He says he has to go this way because he can’t be bothered to go to the gym so his only option is to hide his boobs.

Sharing a video online, he wrote:

“So I finally found a way to hide my boobs… I am tired of the unnecessary attention it’s been giving me, some will even say I should get a bra ?. I can’t hit the gym cos I work 8am-5pm, no time and I can’t kill myself. I decided to improvise this method and I am loving it. Thank God for this tape, no more boobs. (moobs)”

Watch the video below:


