News Feed

Man with two wives nabbed after defiling primary 5 girl, twice, in Benin (Video)

A man who is married with two wives and four children, has been apprehended in Benin, Edo State, for allegedly defining a primary 5 pupil.

The married man who was forced to kneel as he was interrogated by residents of the area, was accused by the primary five pupil of sleeping with her twice.

The middle-aged man who claims he hails from Akwa Ibom state, also confirmed that he’s had sex with her as he revealed that he’s a father of four children with two wives.

In a video which has since gone viral, the suspect, Eze, confessed to sleeping with little Sonia, two times. When asked, the victim also confirmed it.

Watch the video below;


You may also like

100 Dead and 2 Million Displaced as Flood Hits Japan

Ahmed Musa Visits Sultan Of Sokoto,Gives Him Customized Super Eagles Jersey

Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Teenage Couple

“We Slept With 15 Men Daily”- Teenagers Kidnapped In Ondo For Prostitution In Lagos

PDP Declares 7 Days of mourning over Killings

Polytechnic Rector Arrested For Allegedly Forging PhD Certificate

Obasanjo and Bode George end rift, FFK reacts

Femi Adesina says Opposition are the ones sponsoring killings in the country – Opposition reacts

Ben Bruce, What is the implementation status of the N140m project you nominated?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *