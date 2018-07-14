Man with two wives nabbed after defiling primary 5 girl, twice, in Benin (Video)

A man who is married with two wives and four children, has been apprehended in Benin, Edo State, for allegedly defining a primary 5 pupil.

The married man who was forced to kneel as he was interrogated by residents of the area, was accused by the primary five pupil of sleeping with her twice.

The middle-aged man who claims he hails from Akwa Ibom state, also confirmed that he’s had sex with her as he revealed that he’s a father of four children with two wives.

In a video which has since gone viral, the suspect, Eze, confessed to sleeping with little Sonia, two times. When asked, the victim also confirmed it.

Watch the video below;