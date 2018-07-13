Man With World’s Longest Fingernails Cut Them After 66 years (Photo)

Shridhar Chillal, an octogenarian from India, has finally perform an ordinary chore that he has not done in the last 66 years – cut his fingernails – the longest in the world.

The historic nail-cutting ceremony took place at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Times Square.

The 82-year-old had been growing the nails on his left hand since he was 14, having been inspired to do so after a teacher told him off when he accidentally broke a very long nail the teacher had grown.

The teacher told Chillal that he wouldn’t understand the kind of care it took not to break a long nail unless he did it himself. Chilal certainly took that to heart.

According to Wikipedia, Shridhar Chillal held the world record for the longest fingernails ever reached on a single hand, with a combined length of 909.6 centimeters.

