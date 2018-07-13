Entertainment, Gossip

Man With World’s Longest Fingernails Cut Them After 66 years (Photo)

Shridhar Chillal, an octogenarian from India, has finally perform an ordinary chore that he has not done in the last 66 years – cut his fingernails – the longest in the world.

The historic nail-cutting ceremony took place at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Times Square.

The 82-year-old had been growing the nails on his left hand since he was 14, having been inspired to do so after a teacher told him off when he accidentally broke a very long nail the teacher had grown.

Shridhar Chillal nails

The teacher told Chillal that he wouldn’t understand the kind of care it took not to break a long nail unless he did it himself. Chilal certainly took that to heart.

According to Wikipedia, Shridhar Chillal held the world record for the longest fingernails ever reached on a single hand, with a combined length of 909.6 centimeters.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Celebrities lose lots of followers as Twitter cracks down on dormant accounts

Apostle Suleman storms IDP Camp In Adamawa (Photos)

Ekiti Election: Doctor reveals new twist about Fayose’s ‘injuries’

‘SARS tortured my cousin to death, while I was busy fighting for Nigeria’s peace – Soldier laments

Governor Ambode Hosts young Boy Who Drew Portrait Of French President

”Sometimes I wished I had a man to go home to” — Toke Makinwa reveals

“My Passionate Kiss With RMD Comes With The Job” – Dakore Akande

19-year-old Nigerian becomes youngest designer at New York Fashion week

Drake Declares Will Smith the Winner of the #InMyFeelings Challenge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *