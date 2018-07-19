Manchester United Named The Second-Most Valuable Sports Team In The World At £3.16b

Manchester United are the second most valuable sports team on the planet, according to Forbes.

The Premier League club are worth an incredible £3.16billion according to the magazine, coming in ahead of rivals such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

United failed to lift a single trophy last season, finishing a distant 19 points behind neighbors City in the league, but the top brass at the club can be content in the knowledge that their brand is still thriving.

The 2017 Europa League winners are ahead of both La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in the list, who are third and fourth and valued at £3.13bn and £3.11bn respectively.



TOP 10 FORBES LIST

1. Dallas Cowboys £3,67bn (NFL)

2. Man Utd £3.16bn (football)

3. Real Madrid £3.14bn (football)

4. Barcelona £3.11bn (football)

5. New York Yankees £3.07bn (MLB)

6. New England Patriots £2.84bn (NFL)

7. New York Knicks £2.76bn (NBA)

8. Los Angeles Lakers £2.53bn (NBA)

8. New York Giants, £2.53bn (NFL)

10. Golden State £2.38bn (NBA)

30. Man City £1.89bn (football)

39. Arsenal £1.71bn (football)

46. Chelsea £1.58bn (football)