Sports, Trending

Manchester United Named The Second-Most Valuable Sports Team In The World At £3.16b

Manchester United are the second most valuable sports team on the planet, according to Forbes.

The Premier League club are worth an incredible £3.16billion according to the magazine, coming in ahead of rivals such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

United failed to lift a single trophy last season, finishing a distant 19 points behind neighbors City in the league, but the top brass at the club can be content in the knowledge that their brand is still thriving.

The 2017 Europa League winners are ahead of both La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in the list, who are third and fourth and valued at £3.13bn and £3.11bn respectively.

TOP 10 FORBES LIST

1. Dallas Cowboys £3,67bn (NFL)

2. Man Utd £3.16bn (football)

3. Real Madrid £3.14bn (football)

4. Barcelona £3.11bn (football)

5. New York Yankees £3.07bn (MLB)

6. New England Patriots £2.84bn (NFL)

7. New York Knicks £2.76bn (NBA)

8. Los Angeles Lakers £2.53bn (NBA)

8. New York Giants, £2.53bn (NFL)

10. Golden State £2.38bn (NBA)

30. Man City £1.89bn (football)

39. Arsenal £1.71bn (football)

46. Chelsea £1.58bn (football)


You may also like

Man seen s*xually harassing a lady inside a bus in Lagos (Video)

USSD Codes Of All The Commercial Banks In Nigeria!

I Was Sold For N25,000 To A Terrorist, Former Boko Haram Captive Reveals

How Hoodlums Steal Phones And Transfer Funds From Victims’ Bank Accounts

See What Happened After Man Grabbed Waitress Bum In A Restaurant

I haven’t left APC – Gov Ortom

“I’m in love with him, i won’t mind marrying him” – Female Twitter user gushes over Uber driver

Oby Ezekwesili slams critics, maintains that ‘Nigerian air’ is a waste

UK-based lady laments as fraudster goes shopping with her card in Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *