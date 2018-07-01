Entertainment, Gossip

Maradona kissing a blonde lady in the stadium while France thrashed Argentina (Photos)

Diego Maradona was joined by his partner as he turned up for Argentina’s Round of 16 classic with France despite recent high blood pressure Scare.

The footballing legend looked in good spirits before the game as he blew kisses to fans at the Kazan Arena – although he wouldn’t have been so happy at the end after his side lost 4-3 to the French.

Maradona

He was joined by partner Rocio Oliva who sported an Argentina shirt for the big game while former Brazil international Ronaldo sat to his right.

Maradona

Oliva, who is 30 years Maradona’s junior, looked to be enjoying the match as she gave her man a kiss.

The Argentine legend has been one of the talking points of Russia 2018 with his eccentric antics in the stands.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

‘My husband and I were violent towards each other” – Actress Bose Alao speaks on her 10-year marriage

Sade Adu’s transgender son shows off his scars and flat chest after removing boobs (Photos)

‘Some days I can’t sleep’ – Former Miss Nigeria, Ezinne Akudo opens up on her 10-years battle with Migraine

Actress Bose Alao speaks on her 10-year marriage, says they were both violent towards each other

Sade Adu’s transgender son shows off his chest after removing ‘her’ boobs

Keira Hewatch says she gets insulted for looking like Mercy Johnson

After being his side chic for 6 years, had 33 abortions, he proposed & I said yes… — Lady Narrates (Photos)

Beautiful Lady stabbed to death by robbers while trying to snatch her phone in Abuja (photos)

21-Year-old Canadian rapper shot dead in Toronto (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *