Maradona kissing a blonde lady in the stadium while France thrashed Argentina (Photos)

Diego Maradona was joined by his partner as he turned up for Argentina’s Round of 16 classic with France despite recent high blood pressure Scare.

The footballing legend looked in good spirits before the game as he blew kisses to fans at the Kazan Arena – although he wouldn’t have been so happy at the end after his side lost 4-3 to the French.

He was joined by partner Rocio Oliva who sported an Argentina shirt for the big game while former Brazil international Ronaldo sat to his right.

Oliva, who is 30 years Maradona’s junior, looked to be enjoying the match as she gave her man a kiss.

The Argentine legend has been one of the talking points of Russia 2018 with his eccentric antics in the stands.

