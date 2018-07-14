Entertainment, Gossip

Marriage list a church in Warri presents to intending couples will blow your mind

A church in Warri known as the True Vine Power House Ministry Incorporation has released a marriage list for those intending to get wedded in its church. The church also gave a stern warning that all the money should be paid 3 weeks to the marriage.

Check out the marriage list:

N8k for officiating pastor

N10k for host pastor

6k for instrumentalists

15k for couple fee

10k for marriage certificate

5k for fuel

N5k for lateness to church

10 food flask with one small 5 Alive and one Maltina each for the Ministers

2 food flask, 2 Eva water, 2 big 5 Alive and 2 cans of Maltina each for the Host Pastor

50 takeaways or 1 cooler of rice, 2 and half crates of can Maltina for the church workers

Suits for the Host Pastor and his wife

Couples must attend marriage class for two weeks before the wedding

Couples thanksgiving should not be more than a week after the wedding

See list below:

