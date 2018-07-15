Married Actor David Nnaji welcomes baby with sidechic, says his marriage is still intact

Actor and producer, David Nnaji, is sending conflicting signals at the moment. He confirmed to Sunday Scoop that he just had a baby with another woman but his marriage to singer, Jodie, was still intact.

He said, “I already confirmed on Instagram that I just had a baby girl. I don’t want to talk much about the identity of the mother because it is my personal life and I don’t want to make it public. I haven’t gotten married to another woman and if I will be doing that, I will rather keep it private. If you study my lifestyle, you will see that I don’t put my life out there. I don’t comment on things people say. My marriage to Jodie is still intact but she is not the one I just had a baby with. I did not take permission from anyone to get married and I don’t need to explain anything to anybody. I don’t even bother to dissuade any rumour because I am not interested.”

Speaking on what he has been up to recently, Nnaji said, “I just finished a project on the happenings in the North-East as regards how they affect women. It is titled, The Torn Petal. I also just worked on a movie titled, Derail. It is the story of a young lady who got derailed. I am also working in the studio with some young music talents and we will be putting something out soon.

“Even though I started as a child actor, being a producer and director now is a natural transition for me. I have done over 6,000 episodes of TV series in my career and that’s a lot of acting for someone who started at the age of 14. I’m now 32 and I am channelling my energy towards producing, though I will still act in future. For me to act, it has to be a script that is engaging and interesting, something unusual. I believe there are new vistas to explore.”

