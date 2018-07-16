Married Minister Forced To Resign After Leaked Sex Text Messages (Photos)

A married Conservative minister has quit after he bombarded two barmaids with 2,000 texts making sexual demands. Andrew Griffiths gave £700 to Imogen Treharne and her friend and even offered to rent out a flat so that they could hook up while demanding they send him something ‘f****** filthy’.

Describing himself as ‘evil’, the 47-year-old outlined degrading sex acts, demanding explicit pictures and videos and said he’d rather be ‘licking naughty girls’ instead of ‘running the country’.

When Ms Treharne sent a video of her spanking another woman, he told her it was ‘nowhere near hard enough’ and asked if she could take a beating, Mirror Online reports.

On Friday he said he was ‘deeply shamed’, assured the public he was seeking help and apologised to Theresa May for his behaviour after sending two constituents messages about violent sado-masochism.

Renowned for creating Women to Win to boost female MPs, the prime minister’s former adviser unleashed a torrent of messages almost daily for three weeks.

The Burton and Uttoxeter MP referred to himself as ‘Daddy’ in messages, writing: ‘I’m the daddy with power. I’m the daddy with the naughtiest streak.’

After sending the women £200 to buy ‘treats’, he wrote: ‘A horny daddy is a generous daddy.’

He boasted about swigging champagne at Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles, claimed to friends with Katherine Jenkins and told the women Katie Price ‘looked like a cat’ after meeting the model at a fundraiser.

The politician bombarded the pair with messages after getting in contact with them online.

Mr Griffiths – who earns about £100,000 a year – resigned following a meeting with Chief Whip Julian Smith who determined that the messages amounted to a breach of the Ministerial Code.

A senior source said the Prime Minister had agreed that Mr Griffiths had ‘fallen short of the expected standards of Ministerial behaviour’ by sending the messages.

-NationalHelm