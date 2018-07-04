Entertainment, Gossip

Married Woman Who Waited For 20 Years To Become A Mother Shares Her Touching Story

Funmilayo E. Atolagbe is a married woman who welcomed a child after almost 20 years of expecting a baby.

The happy mother has now shared her testimony while revealing how far she had to go for the child.

Mrs Funmilayo revealed that she tried both fake and real pastors, travelled far and near, and climbed mountains to have a child.

She also tried IVF several times but all failed. Eventually, she welcomed a baby girl last year February.

She wrote:

“I waited for 20yrs and a proud mum now. I married 1998, got pregnant immediately but lost the baby at birth and ever since i have been trying naturally and with IVF. Had 6ivfs but no success.
“Then had my baby girl last year February. The journey cannot be explain. Travelled far and near, climbed mountains. Had encounter with fake and real pastors.
“But to God be the glory, he blessed me with a beautiful baby girl. She is my gift.”

Congrats to her…

