Sports, Trending

Mbappe Donates Entire World Cup Money to Charity

Mbappe, the breakout star of France’s second World Cup triumph, is planning to help hospitalized and disabled children have the chance to play by donating all of his World Cup earnings to the charity Premiers de Cordée – which provides free sports instruction for children with disabilities.

L’Equipe reports that the 19-year-old, who has been supporting the association since 2017, felt that his World Cup winnings were better served helping a humanitarian cause.

Sports Illustrated reports that Mbappé earns approximately £17,000 ($19,915) per game, as well as an additional £265,000 ($310,2017) and this brings his total World Cup earnings after seven games approximately $449,606, or £384,000. Not a bad chunk for the charity.


You may also like

Chelsea Agree To Sell Thibaut Courtois To Real Madrid For £35m

Qatar 2022: Photos of the Stadiums to expect at the next FIFA world cup

Girl Arrested After Hugging Male Singer On Stage In Saudi Arabia

Angry Man Sets Himself On Fire In His Car After Heated Argument

Man Who Killed His Girlfriend Breaks Down Before Being Remanded In Prison

Nigerian Women Now Leading In Pools Betting (Photos)

Apostle Suleman Slams Presidency Over Failed Prophecy Of Ekiti Election

Twitter Users Share Stories Of Why Hospitals Insist On Payment First, Says Patients Refuse To Pay After Treatment

How To Spot Fake SARS Officials Terrorizing Lagos State!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *