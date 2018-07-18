Mbappe Donates Entire World Cup Money to Charity

Mbappe, the breakout star of France’s second World Cup triumph, is planning to help hospitalized and disabled children have the chance to play by donating all of his World Cup earnings to the charity Premiers de Cordée – which provides free sports instruction for children with disabilities.

L’Equipe reports that the 19-year-old, who has been supporting the association since 2017, felt that his World Cup winnings were better served helping a humanitarian cause.

Sports Illustrated reports that Mbappé earns approximately £17,000 ($19,915) per game, as well as an additional £265,000 ($310,2017) and this brings his total World Cup earnings after seven games approximately $449,606, or £384,000. Not a bad chunk for the charity.