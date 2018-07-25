Medical Reports Reveal Cristiano Ronaldo Is ‘In Better Condition Than A 20-year-old

Cristiano Ronaldo,33, underwent a number of routine tests and the medics were reportedly astounded by the fitness levels of the Portugal captain.

According to talkSPORT, Ronaldo has 7% body fat, which is around 3% less than the average professional.

The Portuguese also has a muscular mass of 50%, which is around 4% higher than the average professional.

Ronaldo recorded a top speed of 33.98km (21.1mph) at the World Cup, which was the fastest of any player in Russia.