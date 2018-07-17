Meet IBB’s man for 2019 presidential election



Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), Nigeria’s former head of state has endorsed the agenda of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN).

IBB said Turaki’s programmes have the capacity to transform Nigeria.

The former military head said this, when the presidential aspirant paid him a visit at his Uphill home in Minna, Niger state.

In his words;

From your agenda, I believe you mean well for this country. I think if you are given the chance, Nigeria will witness tremendous development.

“Your roadmap can lead Nigeria to prosperity.”