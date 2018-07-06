Local News

Meet The All-Female Air Peace Crew On Flights To Abuja And Owerri (Photos)

The all-female crew

Nigerian airline, Air Peace yesterday launched an all-female flights on the Lagos-Abuja, Abuja-Owerri, Owerri-Abuja and Abuja-Lagos routes. According to reports, the flights were in honour of its first female captain, Sinmisola Ajibola.

Air Peace’s Corporate Communications Manager, Chris Iwarah, said Captain Sinmisola’s achievement was a testament to Air Peace’s avowed commitment to gender equality and promotion of Nigerian women in aviation as possessing the requisite skills to distinguish themselves anywhere across the globe in their chosen career.

He said that although women occupied most of the airlines’ top positions, “Sinmisola’s elevation is a great milestone in our effort to grow capacity for women in the cockpit.”

Sinmisola, who was in command of the four-leg flight, was assisted in the cockpit by Senior First Officer, Quincy Owen.

The all-female crew flight took-off from the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at 1310 hours, and arrived to a water salute at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 1420 hours.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

It’s Satanic To Suggest I Am Indifferent To Killings By Herdsmen – President Buhari

APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Slams Leader Of Newly Formed Reformed-APC

Actor Williams Uchemba Awards Scholarship To Young Plantain Hawker Who Was Seen Sleeping On The Road (Photos)

Video Of Bukola Saraki Speaking With The Family Of NYSC Member Killed By Policeman In Abuja

Super Eagles: See The Nollywood Movie Poster Of ‘Eagle’s Ladies’ Buzzing Online

Senator Dino Melaye Roasted On Social Media After Posting This

OOU Murders: How ‘Capone’ Terrorized His Community, Killed Over 40 People In Ogun

I Gained Admission To Study Medicine Twice – Comedian Seyi Law Speaks On Career, Celebrity Break-ups

BREAKING News: Saraki Wins Against FG As Supreme Court Clears Him Of False Asset Declaration Charges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *