Meet University Of Maiduguri’s 1st Female SUG Vice President (Photo)

History was made in University of Maiduguri earlier this week when Zahirat Galleon, a student in the Faculty of Education achieved the feat of becoming the first female vice president of the student union of the prestigious university for the first time in 43 years since the establishment of the tertiary institution in 1975.

Aside breaking the norm of male leadership, Zahirat is said to be courageous and will surely use her position to discourage female marginalization. The new SUG EXCOs are to begin their various responsibilities in the forthcoming 2018/2019 session which is rumored to commence next month.

