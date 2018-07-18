Entertainment, Gossip

‘Meghan Markle would be blamed if our father dies’ –  Half sister, Samantha Grant says

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant escalated a family feud with a series of angry tweets on her private account targeting the former actress saying, “my father is not an embarrassment for loving his daughter! The Royals are an embarrassment for being so cold”.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves @KensingtonRoyal. How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg!” Grant said.

Grant’s outburst occurred two days after Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, told The Sun that he thought the new Duchess of Sussex looked “terrified” to be a royal and that she hadn’t spoken to him since the day after her wedding to Prince Harry. It also coincided with photos that showed the couple attending an exhibit that honored Nelson Mandela on Tuesday.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

Toke Makinwa Shares Breathtaking Photo With Inspiring Words

Ronke Oshodi-Oke Looks Stunning For Her 44th Birthday Shoot

Ekiti Election: “I Will Laugh Last” – Fayose Tells Buhari, APC

Ghanaian actress, Mercy Little, can’t do without sex everyday because she is plus sized

Wizkid’s babymamas, Binta and Shola show love to each other

Fire guts UBA Pensions building in Lagos

FG announces name of proposed New National Carrier

Music: Davido – Porsche

Young man beaten severely for stealing bibles in Anambra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *