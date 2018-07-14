Mercedes Opens State-of-the-art Showroom in Lagos

Lovers of the Mercedes-Benz brand in Nigeria are in for a bigger treat as MB Automobile Services Limited – one of the authorized passenger cars dealers of Westar Associates Limited has unveiled a state-of-the art showroom in Lagos.

According to the auto-dealer, this was to establish a strategic point of sale location that appeals to customers and provide easy access and better customer service for existing and prospective high net worth clients.

The Managing Director of MB Automobiles Services Limited, Mr. Benson Uwatse said the need to constantly innovate and bring satisfaction to varied customers of the Mercedes-Benz brand in Nigeria engineered the decision to unveil the new showroom.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the showroom, the General Consul of Germany to Nigeria, Mr. Ingo Herbert, applauded the firm for its unwavering commitment to keeping the Mercedes-Benz brand alive in the country.

“I am personally thrilled and excited with the unveiling of this showroom. This shows that the Mercedes-Benz brand is waxing stronger in the Nigerian auto market. This increase has been made possible by the uniformity of increased bilateral trades between Nigeria and Germany,” he said.