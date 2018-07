Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe and mother of two, who is now a proud owner of a mansion in Magodo area in Lagos, has just posted photos of her eye popping living room and captioned it:

“Work in progress ….. we ain’t done yet but @decorbyaddeyholar already gat my interior popping ❤❤❤❤”.

Mercy who left her husband Lanre Gentry over allegations of domestic abuse last year,revealed she got the property a few months ago.

See more photos below:

