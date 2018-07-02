Mercy Aigbe, Laide Bakare, and other celebrities attend Faithia Williams’ mother burial ceremony (photos)

Nollywood Actress, Fathia Williams, yesterday gave her late mother a befitting burial ceremony.

The ceremony was well attended by her family, friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry which include Mercy Aigbe, Laide Bakare, Ayo Adesanya, Ronke Odusanya, Bimbo Thomas And others.

The celebrant took to her Instagram page to thank the people that graced the occasion:

“From @faithiawilliams on behalf of Teniola family and Faithia Balogun we express our profound gratitude towards your presence at the final burial ceremony of our late mother mrs Talayo Abeni Teniola,the almighty God will be with all of you that graced the occassion and those who cannot make it due to certain reasons,ave a safe trip back to your various destinations,omo rere agbehi gbogbo wa.

“Thank you all @ronkeodusanya @iambimbothomas @ayoadesanya @toyosiadesanya @realmercyaigbe and everyone present. Love you all. ❤❤”

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments