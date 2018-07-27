Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband Lanre Gentry slams Police boss, Dolapo Badmus

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, who reacted to a post by Zonal Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus, accused her of being the ring leader of actresses who live fake lives in Nollywood.

Dolapo Badmus who shared an inspirational post on people who lead fake lives on social media, recounted how she met someone aboard a flight taking pictures of himself in first class. She wrote;

SOCIAL MEDIA IS A FICTITIOUS PLACE, STOP LIVING YOUR LIFE BY IT.

I could remember a journey I made to UAE early this year, on arrival I saw a young guy with his friend came through from Economy class and sat on a seat in the business class….Due to my curiosity I asked him “why are you taking a picture at Business class since you flew economy?” He responded “mama you don’t know what’s up, it’s called flexing..When I post this picture on gram, they will hail me that I’ve arrived” I laughed so hard and told him that could be misleading! But he shruggingly walked away!, That left me thinking of how people can fake it! If you take a cue from everything you see on social media and want to be like that, you may end up behind bars! Most of those things are not real, don’t go out of your way to commit crime just to be like someone else…..those hailing you won’t be there when the chips are down.

However reacting to the post, Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry wrote;

Oga madam police as a ring leader, who use to carry banner with all your fake nolliwoodd friends ,Madam Dolapo you know them very well ,some of them are in Qater ,and you know that they are living fake life in overseas.

Dolapo Badmus on her own part asked him to stop hiding behind his keypads and mention names. She wrote in response to the comment;

@asiwajulanregentry just mention name sir! Don’t hide behind keypad

A quick check revealed that Lanre Gentry’s comment, might be coming from the grievances he holds against the police spokeswoman who joined his former wife and some other Nollywood divorcees in a placard carrying war against domestic violence last year shortly after his domestic violence saga.