Mercy Johnson Okojie has reportedly bagged an endorsement deal.

The Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Arts and Culture to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state took to her Instagram page to share some of the photos taken while officially sealing the deal.

She wrote:

Something is cooking . New deals. Are you ready to chop? #MercyCooks #SweetFood#UnaGoChop #MercysRecipes#MercysMenu

Check out the photos:

Leave a Comment…

comments