Messi Fan Hangs Self after Argentina World Cup Exit

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly adored the world over but sometimes it goes overboard as was the case of a 20-year-old fan of the Argentine who committed suicide after the Albicelestes were knocked out of the ongoing World Cup in Russia by France.

The die-hard fan of Messi was said to have killed himself in Habibpur which is in West Bengal’s Malda district in India.

Halder was heartbroken after his favourite team’s ouster from the elite competition and skipped dinner on Saturday night and went off to sleep locking the doors of his bedroom.

While no one was alarmed over his behaviour, on Sunday morning, after several attempts to wake him up, he did not open the door and the police were informed.

The door was forcefully opened by the police and Halder’s dead body was found hanging from the ceiling.


