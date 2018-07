According to reports as well as Mia Khalifa, one of the former porn star’s breast implants was ruptured after she was hit by a hockey puck in the chest during a Capitals Stanley Cup playoff game.

Khalifa took to Instagram to address the situation, saying “Also, I got hit in the boob with a puck during the game, and I’m 80% sure it ruptured an implant. But the good news is, I got a game-used puck from a Capitals Stanley Cup playoff game. Worth it.”