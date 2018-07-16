Entertainment, Gossip, News

Middle-aged man tied to a stake gets beating of his life by angry youths for raping 7-year-old girl in Warri

A middle-aged man got the beating of his life after he was caught raping a seven-year-old girl at Odion in Warri District, Delta State.

The suspect, identified as Tenimu, an ex-convict, who has always been in and out of prison, was allegedly caught in the act at around 16:00pm on Saturday, July 14.

According to reports, after the suspect confessed to the crime, youths in the community tied him to a stake and gave him the beating of his life.

It was gathered that he allegedly lured the victim to a hideout and defiled her.

His report comes few days after a 13-year-old Primary 4 pupil in Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State, was defiled and raped by a 65-year-old man, identified as Matthew Omokhafe.

Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, the Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), disclosed that the child’s custody has been handed over to the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

She assured that the case would be charged to court to ensure that justice is done.

