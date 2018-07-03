Entertainment, Gossip, News

Mikel Obi’s father kidnapped & rescued in Enugu forest

The police on Monday rescued the abducted father of Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, in Enugu.

A statement issued by spokesman of Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, said Pa Michael Obi and his driver, Ishaya John, were kidnapped last Friday along Makurdi – Enugu Road.

Mikel Obi's father kidnapped

The statement read:‎

“The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force through its operatives of the 9thmile Division on Monday at 2:30 p.m. rescued Pa Michael Obi and his driver one Ishaya John unhurt in Egede udi forest of Enugu State along old Egede Affa Road in Enugu.

“They were rescued hale and hearty and Pa Michael Obi and the driver have rejoined their family. It was gathered that Pa Obi was allegedly abducted along Makurdi -Enugu road in the afternoon of 29/6/18 on his way from Jos in his grey colored Toyota pardon jeep with registration number MUS 604CG and taken to unknown destination through the thick forest part of the area.

Mikel Obi's father kidnapped

“It was further gathered that the abductors started calling to demand a ransom of N10 million before the operatives acting on intelligence information swooped on them where a gun duel ensued. This forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims inside the forest and they were promptly rescued.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“Don’t drag me into your negativity” — Nina subtly shades Alex

Comedian Teju baby face holds a flamboyant dedication for his twins in Lagos (photos)

Victoria Kimani accuses L.A.X of lying about their relationship…

Juliet Ibrahim Builds A House As She Shares Touching Stories Of Her Journey (Photo)

Nigerian Man Wants Husbands To Emulate Him (photos)

Young woman whose kids got burnt to death in Ondo State finally speaks in emotional Facebook post

“Don’t drag me into your negativity” — Nina tells Alex

“I can take your man and crown him my king” – BBNaija’s Khloe warns

7 overly stunning pregnancy photos of celebrity blogger and media mogul, Linda Ikeji

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *