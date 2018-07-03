Mikel Obi’s father rescued hale and hearty from kidnappers by police

Super eagles captain John Obi Mikel’s dad, Pa Obi has been rescued on Monday by the Enugu state police command after he was kidnapped on June 29.

Ebere Amaraizu, the police spokesman for the state in his own word said

On Monday at about 2.30pm, we rescued Chief Obi and his driver, Ishaya John, unhurt in Egede-Udi forest, along old Egede Affa road in Enugu state. “They were rescued hale and hearty and pa Michael Obi and the driver have rejoined their family,”

The spokesman added that the abductors demanded for 10 million naira ransom but that the security operatives swooped on them before payment were made and engaged them in a gun battle that lasted for several hours which prompted the abductors to flee and also left their captives behind.

He concluded by appealing to members of the public to be on the look out for anybody suspected to be suffering from gun shots injury and report to the nearest police station.