Entertainment

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Shoot Down Breakup Rumours With Cute New Video

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are not breaking up anytime soon.

Today, the couple took to their social media to share a cute video of them dancing together in a car. Midway through the cute dance, the Hunger Games actor let out a scream, jarring the singer. It took a moment before she caught herself and laughed.

“I’m gonna beat the…” Cyrus began to say, but he cut her off sweetly by declaring he’s “number one.”
This comes just days after rumours surfaced that they had called it quits again after the singer deleted all of her Instagram posts. Fans took that move to mean that she and Liam were over again, but the couple wants you all to know they are still cool with each other.

Watch their video below.


You may also like

Ben Bruce calls for Voting by Text after Ekiti Guber Poll

Ruggedman responds to Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus after Shogunle showdown

Blackface slammed with 50million Lawsuit by 2Baba

Bobrisky Shares throwback photo, says “Each time I remember my previous life I thank God”

Women expose man who slid into their DMs to send indecent photos

Prison Beauty Queen, Ruth Kamande sentenced to death for killing boyfriend

Two Nigerians arrested with drugs concealed in stockfish

Comedian A.Y’s birthday message to Kate Henshaw leaves fans awed

Man wears female veil in Dubai to spy on cheating wife

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *