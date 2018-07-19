Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Shoot Down Breakup Rumours With Cute New Video

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are not breaking up anytime soon.

Today, the couple took to their social media to share a cute video of them dancing together in a car. Midway through the cute dance, the Hunger Games actor let out a scream, jarring the singer. It took a moment before she caught herself and laughed.

“I’m gonna beat the…” Cyrus began to say, but he cut her off sweetly by declaring he’s “number one.”

This comes just days after rumours surfaced that they had called it quits again after the singer deleted all of her Instagram posts. Fans took that move to mean that she and Liam were over again, but the couple wants you all to know they are still cool with each other.

Watch their video below.