Entertainment

Miracle Meets President Of Sierra Leone

Big brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle Igbokwe has been meeting some very important public figures lately.

Yesterday, he posted photos and a video of himself greeting the Ọọ̀ni of Ilè-Ifẹ̀ at an event.

He has now shared photo of himself having a chit-chat with the president of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio.

He wrote;

“It was a pleasure to have a chitchat with The President of Sierra Leone �� His Excellency Rt. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio.
Thank you sir for your selfless service to Africa Democracy, exemplary youth leadership and a strong proponent of Free Education. �� +�� =�”


You may also like

Davido Shows Off His All-White Garage

UNN Clinic administers expired drip to young man that almost kills him

Nigerian lady welcomes a set of twins, and gives birth to another baby 3 months after

Photo of the room where suspected boyfriend killed and buried daughter of ex-deputy governor of Ondo state

Lady mercilessly beats up her boyfriend for trying to end their relationship

Chimamanda says she feels sorry men can’t experience motherhood

Zahra Buhari & Ahmed Indimi welcome baby boy in Spain

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her son’s Teachers as he prepares to graduate (Photos)

Miracle receives backlash for not properly greeting the Ooni of Ife

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *