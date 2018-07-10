Miracle Meets President Of Sierra Leone

Big brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle Igbokwe has been meeting some very important public figures lately.

Yesterday, he posted photos and a video of himself greeting the Ọọ̀ni of Ilè-Ifẹ̀ at an event.

He has now shared photo of himself having a chit-chat with the president of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio.

He wrote;

“It was a pleasure to have a chitchat with The President of Sierra Leone �� His Excellency Rt. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio.

Thank you sir for your selfless service to Africa Democracy, exemplary youth leadership and a strong proponent of Free Education. �� +�� = �”