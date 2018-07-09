Miracle pays Ooni of Ife courtesy visit (Photos/Video)

The winner of the Big Brother Naija 2018 Miracle Igbokwe, who recently alongside other notable Nigerian celebrities, yesterday met the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Miracle who was immersed in happiness took to his Instagram page to share the video below:

See photo below:

A few days ago, singer Davido also met the Ooni of Ife. The singer shared photos of the meet on his Instagram, praising the Ooni.

He wrote;

Ooni …Orisa ile Odua Kabiyesi Ki Ade pelori .. Ki Bata lese.. Ki Irukere Pelowo 👑 🤴

Ile Labosimi Oko .. Daddy eshe fun gbogbo Ife teni Si mi Ekpe fun wa .. igbaodun Odun kan niooo .. Proud to be the Son of the soil ! Thank You My KING

Leave a Comment…

comments