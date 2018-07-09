Entertainment, Gossip

Miracle pays Ooni of Ife courtesy visit (Photos/Video)

The winner of the Big Brother Naija 2018 Miracle Igbokwe, who recently alongside other notable Nigerian celebrities, yesterday met the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Miracle who was immersed in happiness took to his Instagram page to share the video below:

See photo below:

A few days ago, singer Davido also met the Ooni of Ife. The singer shared photos of the meet on his Instagram, praising the Ooni.

He wrote;

Ooni …Orisa ile Odua Kabiyesi Ki Ade pelori .. Ki Bata lese.. Ki Irukere Pelowo 👑 🤴

Ile Labosimi Oko .. Daddy eshe fun gbogbo Ife teni Si mi Ekpe fun wa .. igbaodun Odun kan niooo .. Proud to be the Son of the soil ! Thank You My KING

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“How My Daughter Was Killed For Rituals & Buried By Her Lover In His Room!” – Ex Ondo Deputy Governor

Plantain seller who was photoed hawking in the middle of the night gets enrolled in a private school after passing entrance exam (Photos)

Phyno, Timaya, Jim Iyke, Tobi Bakre, Miracle and others at Paul Okoye’s twins’ first birthday (Photos)

Police arrest suspected ‘killer Boyfriend’ of Ex-Ondo Deputy Governor’s daughter

Fan begs Anthony Joshua to stop showing off his ‘abs’, because his crush might see it

[PHOTOS] Ageless RMD Marks 57th Birthday

Chioma Davido’s Girlfriend Shows Off Her B00bs

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma gushes over him after his performance at Wireless Festival In U.K

Nina meets Imo State University Vice chancellor (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *