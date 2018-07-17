Entertainment, Gossip

Miracle receives $25,000 (over N9 million) from Governor Rochas Okorocha

The winner of BBNaija 2018, Miracle who was promised a cash gift and land by the Imo State Governor shortly after the end of the show has received it today at the People’s House in Owerri, Imo state.

Governor Rochas Okorocha handed $25,000 (over N9 million) cash to Miracle, in the event in which Mrs Uloma Nwosu made the presentation on behalf of Rochas Foundation.

The money is reportedly meant for Miracle’s provisional admission as a student pilot abroad.

Here are photos below;

Okorocha also promised to give the Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle a plot of land in any location of his choice to enable him to build his own house.

