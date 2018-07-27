Mission Impossible Fallout Premieres in Nigeria

The 6th franchise of the blockbuster, Mission: Impossible- Fallout starring Tom Cruise is out in Nigerian cinemas from the 27th of July, 2018.

The film, which critics have described as the most exciting film from the M.I franchise also stars Henry Cavill (Superman) Angela Bassett (Black Panther) Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames amongst many others. Mission Impossible the Fallout was directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

An action extravaganza, main character Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing the stunts in a chase scene last August. This installment also stars Sean Harris, Vanessa Kirby, Joey Ansah, Michelle Monaghan, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, Fredrick Schmidt, Alix Benezech.

It is distributed in Nigeria by Silverbird Film Distribution.

Angela Bassett Interview At The Mission Impossible Fallout World Premiere In Paris:

Leave a Comment…

comments