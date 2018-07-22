Politics, Trending

Mixed reactions as ‘Dancing Senator’ emerges winner of PDP governorship primaries

Senator representing Osun West District at the National Assembly, Ademola Adeleke has emerged winner of the People’s Democratic Party primaries which held Saturday.

The Dancing Senator as he is popularly referred to, polled 1569 votes to clinch the ticket for the September governorship election in Osun state.

Reacting to the news,  which has been making headlines on many news sites,   many have expressed mixed feelings.

Some say Adeleke is too inexperienced to vye for the seat of governor while others claim, it will be an interesting election between the PDP and APC.

Here are a few reactions from some Nigerians.


