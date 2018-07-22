Mixed reactions as ‘Dancing Senator’ emerges winner of PDP governorship primaries

Senator representing Osun West District at the National Assembly, Ademola Adeleke has emerged winner of the People’s Democratic Party primaries which held Saturday.

The Dancing Senator as he is popularly referred to, polled 1569 votes to clinch the ticket for the September governorship election in Osun state.

Reacting to the news, which has been making headlines on many news sites, many have expressed mixed feelings.

Some say Adeleke is too inexperienced to vye for the seat of governor while others claim, it will be an interesting election between the PDP and APC.

Here are a few reactions from some Nigerians.

Osun's governorship election will be a vote buying bazaar! APC will spend federal resources + federal might while Adeleke will spend family's resources + goodwill! Note: Don't be surprise if you see vote going for as low as N1k or N500, Aregbe have bastardised their economy! — Opeyemi Babalola (@CACCOT1) July 21, 2018

In osun state PDP,a SAN got 3 votes nd Adeleke d dancer won🤗….we are our own prob😏 — Fidel Castro (@Lordkashmoney) July 22, 2018

Can APC match the popularity of Ademola Adeleke and the Adelekes in Osun State? Only the Adeleke family is a political party on its own. Goodluck to Osun APC and Osun PDP. — Your Village People (@Onyema_Donald) July 22, 2018

So, the only thing Adeyemi Adeleke is actually known for is Dancing? For the longest time I wondered if he had actually resumed in the Senate. His seat in the Senate isn't even warm enough yet and he wants to be Governor.

SMH. Okay. — Amina Ebele (@DeliciousAmina) July 22, 2018